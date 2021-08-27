Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 73,718 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after purchasing an additional 25,352 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 722,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 762,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,546 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,918,040. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.59 and a 1-year high of $52.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%.

