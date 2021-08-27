Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 722,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,437 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 3.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.24% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $37,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 33,050.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.32. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $52.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.481 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

