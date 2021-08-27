Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,987 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $25,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 76,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $227.19. 12,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,524. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.83.

