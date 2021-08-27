Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Firestone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,203,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,970,000 after acquiring an additional 60,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,483,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,430,000 after acquiring an additional 363,302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after acquiring an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,281,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,854,000 after acquiring an additional 119,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,410,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,556,000 after acquiring an additional 162,731 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $171.96. The company had a trading volume of 320,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,957. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $106.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $171.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.