Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Up 314.3% in August

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the July 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,906,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,358,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,797,000 after acquiring an additional 124,565 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,459,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,000,000.
Shares of VTC stock opened at $92.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.33. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $88.26 and a 12-month high of $94.32.
