Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s 3rd Largest Position

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,095,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 10.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 441,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after purchasing an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXUS opened at $64.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

