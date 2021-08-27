Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,800,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,093,004. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.30. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $67.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.