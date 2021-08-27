Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Rainwater Charitable Foundation

Rainwater Charitable Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,225 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 92.2% of Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rainwater Charitable Foundation’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $126,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 622,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.48 on Friday, hitting $232.73. The company had a trading volume of 141,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,618. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $232.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.86.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

