Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High at $105.93

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $105.93 and last traded at $105.89, with a volume of 29557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 137,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 80,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 73,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,182,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,764,000 after acquiring an additional 37,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $852,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

