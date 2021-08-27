Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,328 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 4.5% of Bank Hapoalim BM’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank Hapoalim BM owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $39,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 30,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brickley Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VT traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $106.34. 70,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $77.64 and a 12 month high of $105.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.24.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.