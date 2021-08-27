Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,108.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $106.29. 66,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,340. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.24. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $105.97.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

