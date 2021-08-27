Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 18,113 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 219,809 shares.The stock last traded at $149.81 and had previously closed at $149.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 490.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 22,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after buying an additional 18,479 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 369.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

