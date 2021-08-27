Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Gunma Bank Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 166.7% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.27. 42,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,809. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $123.34 and a 52-week high of $152.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

