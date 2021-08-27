Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,948 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $40,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $316,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.28. 108,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

