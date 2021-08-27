Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,639,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,129,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,959,000 after acquiring an additional 600,151 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 11,730,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,034,000 after acquiring an additional 861,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,621,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,815,000 after acquiring an additional 731,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,655,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,147,000 after buying an additional 1,420,797 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.33. The company had a trading volume of 65,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,709. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $142.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.86.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

