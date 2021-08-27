Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $141.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

