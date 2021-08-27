Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Alera Investment Advisors LLC

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.24. 1,445,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,168. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.02.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

