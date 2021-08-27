Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vantage Drilling Company Profile

Vantage Drilling Company, through its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services in the United States and internationally. It offers drilling units, related equipment, and work crews under contract to drill oil and natural gas wells. The company also provides construction supervision and operations management services for drilling units owned by others.

