Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vantage Drilling (OTCMKTS:VTGDF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the July 29th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS VTGDF opened at $0.01 on Friday. Vantage Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.81.
Vantage Drilling Company Profile
