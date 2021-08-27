Vega Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $800,410.00 (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Vega Protocol coin can now be bought for about $50.98 or 0.00103660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vega Protocol has traded 76.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $50.98 and $800,410.00 worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

