Venus (XVS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $33.12 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Venus has a market cap of $347.79 million and approximately $33.12 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.46 or 0.00067867 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,791.89 or 0.99923298 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00040464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009396 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00009124 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $292.37 or 0.00611295 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Venus

Venus (CRYPTO:XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,714,362 coins. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

