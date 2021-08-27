Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Position Trimmed by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,689,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 928,024 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 9.95% of Veracyte worth $267,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Veracyte by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Veracyte by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period.

Shares of VCYT traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 794,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,608. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.82 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 0.75.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 40.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $55.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jens Holstein purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.19 per share, with a total value of $70,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,380. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

