VeriCoin (VRC) Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One VeriCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0671 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges. VeriCoin has a market cap of $2.28 million and $122.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,989.08 or 0.99861990 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010116 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.48 or 0.00068250 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00008974 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009462 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.15 or 0.00609804 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 33,953,802 coins. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info . VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

