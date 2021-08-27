VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of VeriSign worth $13,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Pettee Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 86,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $212.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.60 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 0.82.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $129,165.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.42, for a total value of $643,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,103,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,665 shares of company stock valued at $3,504,679. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

