Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Sets New 12-Month High at $89.38

Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.38 and last traded at $88.92, with a volume of 714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.15.

VRTV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Veritiv by 4,730.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritiv in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Veritiv by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Veritiv by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Company Profile (NYSE:VRTV)

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

