Verity Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,159 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 353,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,597,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Invesco Solar ETF by 70.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 290.5% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 31,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 23,254 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco Solar ETF by 1,987.2% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter.

TAN stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.98 and a fifty-two week high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

