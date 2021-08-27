Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HALO. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.0% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $10,984,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

HALO stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 230.77% and a net margin of 55.45%. The company’s revenue was up 147.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $1,435,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,614,746 over the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.