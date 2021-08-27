Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,759,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,137,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,225,000 after buying an additional 304,136 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,913,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,991,000 after buying an additional 271,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,422,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock opened at $115.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.82. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.