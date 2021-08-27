Verity Asset Management Inc. Has $3.36 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

IVV stock opened at $448.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $451.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $438.14.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

