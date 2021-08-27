Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.