Verity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 13,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Xilinx by 27.2% in the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 391,185 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $48,468,000 after purchasing an additional 83,666 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 33.3% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 45,000 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 490,702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after purchasing an additional 129,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.71.

Xilinx stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $156.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.37 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support.

