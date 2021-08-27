Verity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 722 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM opened at $195.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $156.13 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.