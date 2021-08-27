Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,977 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury comprises approximately 0.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after buying an additional 759,195 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,812,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,740,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,346,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 239,811 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

NYSEARCA:TBT opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.89. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Recommended Story: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.