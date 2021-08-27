Verity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.20 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.35.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

