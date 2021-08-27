Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 28,697 Shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return accounts for 1.0% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.47% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RJA. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 858,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after purchasing an additional 125,517 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RJA opened at $7.85 on Friday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67.

