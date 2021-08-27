Verity Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,382 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Verity Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,382 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 240.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.