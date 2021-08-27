Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197,756 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,845 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Verizon Communications worth $291,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

VZ stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.72. The stock had a trading volume of 271,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,475,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.83 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $226.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

