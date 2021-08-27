Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Trustco Bank Corp N Y

Trustco Bank Corp N Y decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 27,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 52,287 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $54.60 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

