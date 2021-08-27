Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Up 8%

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) shares rose 8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.93 and last traded at $8.62. Approximately 27,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,314,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.98.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of -866.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

