Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) Shares Down 2.2%

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSPRU) dropped 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.31.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $783,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

