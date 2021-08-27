Viacoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $84,575.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Viacoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC on major exchanges. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $7.66 million and approximately $84,575.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.78 or 0.00357876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

