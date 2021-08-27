VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.