VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.45. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 333.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,921,000 after acquiring an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 745.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

