VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. VICI Properties reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $30.03 on Friday. VICI Properties has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $33.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in VICI Properties by 187.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 43,059,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,970,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VICI Properties by 333.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,794,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,380,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 745.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,957,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,252,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VICI Properties by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,617,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 38.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares during the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

