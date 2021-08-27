Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 149,146 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,645,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,146 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.59% of Viavi Solutions worth $64,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 78,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIAV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.36 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $29,806.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,585.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 7,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $134,875.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,827,019.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,867 shares of company stock valued at $707,253 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

