Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 353,428 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 881.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 393,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,428 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.58% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $63,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

NTLA opened at $154.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.64.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

