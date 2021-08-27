Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 375,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,324,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Axon Enterprise as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $800,752,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,054,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of AXON stock opened at $185.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.43 and a beta of 0.48. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.07 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $92,833.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,590.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,612 shares of company stock valued at $7,241,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.