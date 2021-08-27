Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 138,776 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,776 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fastenal worth $65,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 394,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,557,000 after acquiring an additional 25,684 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,109.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,681 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,165 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

FAST opened at $55.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $42.57 and a 1-year high of $56.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

