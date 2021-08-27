Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 160,668 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,668 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of MetLife worth $66,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 8.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET opened at $61.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, upped their price objective on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

