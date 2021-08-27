Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 47,821 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Deere & Company worth $67,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,688 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 635.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 103.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the period. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin bought 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $379.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $357.43. Deere & Company has a one year low of $207.77 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

