Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,238 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $64,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 443.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 176,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 37,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

NYSE:RTX opened at $84.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

