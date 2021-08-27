Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 479,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.27% of Everbridge worth $65,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Everbridge by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,528,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,254,000 after purchasing an additional 70,223 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EVBG. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.90.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $150.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -51.91 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.88. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.17 and a twelve month high of $178.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $197,049.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,093.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

